Barry Jack May III, 37, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver PCP, methcathinone or amphetamine (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barry Jack May III
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha’s HuHot Mongolian Grill restaurant has permanently closed.
Two Kenosha men are accused of painting graffiti across the city over six months on public and private property.
Boasting a simple menu and seven levels of spice, Dave’s Hot Chicken has come to Kenosha. The eatery will open its doors on Friday.
The Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations unit served a search warrant in the 6100 block of 39th Avenue early Friday morning, uti…
Turns out, my mom was onto something.