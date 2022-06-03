"Be a Work of Art" Tremper High School Graduates Celebrate the Next Chapter

Talk of new beginnings, close camaraderie, and endless potential were at the forefront of Tremper High School’s 58th commencement ceremony as 350 students were presented their diplomas and beaming family members and supporters looked on.

The ceremony took place at the Ameche Field with 31 students graduating Cum Laude with a GPA of 3.7-3.9, 29 graduating Magna Cum Laude with a GPA of 4.0-4.29, and 21 graduating Summa Cum Laude with a GPA of 4.3-5. Countless others were recognized for their outstanding achievements within the National Honors Society, the International Thespian Society, and DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) amongst many other clubs and organizations.

The commencement ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance, recited by Vivian Zgorzelski, followed with a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner sang by members of Tremper Chorale. In tradition with the previous graduation ceremonies that have taken place by Tremper, the Tremper Combined Orchestra was honored. A pre-recorded performance of “Selections from Phantom of the Opera” performed by the orchestra was played as a slideshow was presented – Highlighting all of the big moments, smiles, laughs, and accomplishments the graduates had achieved as they prepared for their leap into adulthood.

Cooper Wood, who will be attending the University of California, Berkeley come fall, was chosen by a panel of faculty to present the class of 2022 commencement speech. Woods addressed the unprecedented times that the graduates had faced during their time at Tremper High School, and the ways in which it brought them all closer together.

Wood shared, “Your futures are all unwritten - and whatever you wish to fill its pages is just waiting to be penned in by you. Yet, the key to a great novel will not just be handed to you. You must use your initiative and your drive to draft the greatest story ever told – your story.”

Principal Steven Knecht also addressed students, in a red robe signed by each member of the graduating class which will later be displayed within the school. Knecht referenced the classic musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” to capture his heartfelt appreciation towards the class of 2022. Knecht said, “I wanted to talk to you about how I will remember this class for making me look handsome, smart, and be a walking work of art,” referencing his unique red robe, and quoting the musical. “You see this gown, those lyrics, are a direct reflection of you. You are a handsome class. You are strong people who were challenged in high school unlike any generation before you. You persevered. You now stand tall.”

Before awarding diplomas, the final person to speak was the Kenosha Unified School District interim superintendent Dr. Beth Ormseth – Who reminded students to “Show grace, show kindness, and be a good person”.

In total, the graduating class of Tremper High School was awarded an incredible $4,167,577 in scholarships. “Now go make this city, state, nation, or world better because of something you’ve done,” Said Principal Knecht in closing. “I’m confident you will all do this – Because you are smart. Remember – always be a walking work of art.”

