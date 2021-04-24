Bears: Enter draft with issues to address on offense, defense

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears come into the draft with a long to-do list and big questions about the direction of the franchise. For all the uncertainty, one thing is clear.

General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy can’t afford to fumble this.

Chairman George McCaskey opted to stick with them even though the Bears went 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. But the heat clearly is on Pace and Nagy.

The Bears have eight selections and a lengthy list of issues to address on offense and defense, starting Thursday with the No. 20 overall pick.

They could use help on the offensive line and at receiver, not to mention a quarterback to develop behind recently acquired veteran Andy Dalton. There are issues on defense, too. The Bears let former All-Pro Kyle Fuller go for salary-cap reasons and could use another edge rusher opposite Khalil Mack after Robert Quinn managed two sacks last season.

They’re in a win-now mode, though they haven’t done enough of it lately. They got knocked out in a wild-card loss at New Orleans and haven’t advanced in the postseason since the 2010 team played in the NFC title game.

If they don’t improve next season, big changes could be in store.