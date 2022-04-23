Bell saves best for last

Christopher Bell won the pole at Talladega Superspeedway by turning the fastest lap as the final driver to qualify on Saturday.

Bell bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from the top spot with a lap at 180.928 mph in his Toyota. Truex qualified second at 180.652 mph to give JGR the front row for Sunday’s race in Talladega, Ala.

JGR is coming off a win last Sunday with Kyle Busch at Bristol.

Daniel Hemric qualified third for Kaulig Racing in a Chevrolet and was followed by Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing, also in a Chevrolet.

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson qualified fifth in a Chevrolet from Hendrick Motorsports and was followed by Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing in a Toyota. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI but driver for JGR, qualified seventh as Toyota grabbed four of the top seven starting spots.

William Byron qualified eighth for Hendrick and was followed by Bubba Wallace in a Toyota and Tyler Reddick in a Chevrolet from Richard Childress Racing.

Joey Logano was the top qualifying Ford driver at 13th for Team Penske and defending race winner Brad Keselowski qualified 15th in a Ford for RFK Racing. Keselowski is the winningest driver in the field with six victories at the track and Ford was the most organized manufacturer in the Daytona 500, where Ford rookie driver Austin Cindric won in February.

For Bell, it was the second pole of his Cup career and gave JGR its first lockout of the front row at Talladega. Bell’s best finish at Talladega was fifth last fall.

“I’m just very thankful to be in the position I am driving for Joe Gibbs Racing,’’ said Bell, who admitted that gusts of winds Saturday at Talladega ”didn’t hurt” his qualifying attempt.

“Even from the first round to the second round I could tell my RPMs picked up really big going down the back straightaway, then they were pretty flat going down the front straightaway, so I don’t know if it was an advantage to me but definitely didn’t hurt,’’ added Bell.

Max Verstappen overtook Formula One leader Charles Leclerc on the penultimate lap to win the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday and reignite his season.

Verstappen started the sprint in pole position after finishing first in Friday’s qualifying, but the Red Bull driver was overtaken by Leclerc’s Ferrari as soon as the lights went out, much to the delight of the “tifosi.”

But Verstappen doggedly pursued Leclerc and swept around the outside of the Ferrari into Tamburello then stormed away to secure victory and top spot on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

He finished 2.975 seconds ahead of Leclerc and 4.721 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez.

“The start was very bad. I don’t know exactly what happened or why it was so bad but after that we had to stay calm,” Verstappen said. “Initially, it looked like Charles had more pace but I think he ran out of tyres and we could close the gap and make the move.

“I know maybe tomorrow it might be different. But today it worked out for us.”

Verstappen’s one point for the sprint meant he trailed Leclerc by 45. However, Leclerc actually extended his overall lead. He was 40 points ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr., who moved above Mercedes driver George Russell into second in the standings.

Golf

Jerry Kelly of Madison had a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole and shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ ClubCorp Classic in Irving, Texas.

“A little more than 180 (yards), but the wind was down a little out of the right and I was going to hit an 8 and ride it, but it would have just been too far moving it right to left,” Kelly said. “So. I hit a little hold-up 7 in there and it just tracked the whole way and it went in.”

Kelly closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at windy Las Colinas Country Club.

“The wind started picking up, so I’m pretty happy with where I sit,” Kelly said.

The 55-year-old Kelly has eight victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Woody Austin, Scott Parel and Gene Sauers were a stroke back. Jeff Maggert, Lee Janzen, Steven Alker and Rob Labritz followed at 68.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale, La

.

The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes.

The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players are seeking their first PGA Tour victory.

Cantlay and Schauffele, starting on the back nine, birdied three of the first four holes to offset a bogey on the par-4 12th and added two birdies on their back nine.

Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open.

Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0