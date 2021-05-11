Belsky seeks Kenosha County Board oversight of COVID-19 relief funds

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Laura Belsky believes the County Board should be involved in determining how the nearly $33 million in stimulus funds available to Kenosha County can and should be spent.

Belsky will introduce a resolution to that end at the Finance and Administration Committee meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Rd.

The resolution reads: “Kenosha County Administration shall present to the appropriate committees and full Kenosha County Board of Supervisors for oversight and approval of any expenditures or revenues that are received from sources not anticipated in the budget year, revenues that are received that exceed budget estimates, or of any federal or state funds related to COVID-19."

Belsky said the resolution is needed because there is no mechanism in place for the board to receive and approve funding outside of the budget process. Kenosha County has and will receive funding from both the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with the latter apportionment totaling $32.89 million.

“The resolution I created is to address funds that are not addressed in our current budget process,” Belsky said. “I created the resolution to ensure the County Board was involved in the decision-making on how the $33 million is disbursed.”