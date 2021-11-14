Bench warrant issued for Kenosha man facing six criminal charges

Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Tuesday issued a $10,000 bench warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old city man who failed to appear for a preliminary hearing.

Chanze D. Evans faces six criminal charges after his arrest Nov. 1. Keating also ordered a $2,000 cash bond he previously set to be forfeited.

Evans, who was free on bond in a separate case, is charged with felony counts of bail jumping, possession of cocaine and possession of THC, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The felonies carry a maximum possible fine of $30,000 and 13 years in prison.

Evans was arrested after police responded to 61st Street and 12th Avenue for a report of an active fight involving a large group of people. After a traffic stop, police reportedly seized 3.3 grams of marijuana and 5.3 grams of cocaine from Evans' vehicle.

The defendant also had a fully loaded black semi-automatic handgun with a laser, along with a long razor blade, the complaint states.

