Bernard - Pending

Kenosha police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an apartment building on the city’s north side Monday night following a repo…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A plan for the redevelopment of a portion of the former We Energies power plant site is moving forward.
A 14-year-old boy has drowned in a pond at campground in Bristol, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday.
The wildly popular Taste of Wisconsin Festival is going on in Downtown Kenosha for its final season this weekend.
Marilyn Kutzler loved children, spending time with her family and the car rides she and her husband Jack would take to run errands around town.
Kenosha County has identified its first confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, otherwise know as monkeypox, Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Monday.
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a death that occurred Thursday night night in the 6100 block of 24th Avenue.
SOMERS — Theresa Newman wants parents and family members of those struggling with addictions to know they’re not alone.
The 14-year-old boy who drowned at a campground pond in Bristol over the weekend has been identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departmen…
Film and horror movie fanatics David and Jen Haight will host Kenosha’s first-ever horror film festival, Port of Fear, July 30, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
