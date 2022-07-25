The Milwaukee-based "Kids From Wisconsin" troupe performed before a live audience at the Pennoyer Park band shell Sunday afternoon.
Dozens of visitors and residents alike enjoyed the Kids' free public performance of “Big Bang Boom”, which highlighted an amalgamation of fads and popular dance and fashion trends feature the music of bands and performers of various genres throughout the decades.
The three dozen youth and young adult performers covered a number of styles from “British invasions, Swedish bands, Motown, Swing dance and Disney" during the two-hour performance.