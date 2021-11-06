Big Bundle Up campaign collecting winter clothing for Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

The 2021 Big Bundle Up winter coat and clothing drive, which begins Monday, will have six drop-off locations throughout Pleasant Prairie, Sarah Howard, spokesperson for the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.

“Donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to Wisconsin families in need this holiday season," Howard said. "Collaborating with Travel Wisconsin and their Big Bundle Up program is one we look forward to every year. The donations our organization collects will positively impact our community -- both for those who donate and those who receive.”

It is the second year PPCVB is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens, and other warm clothing items as part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign. The statewide event, in its 11th year, runs from November 8, 2021 through January 7, 2022.

Last year 390 items were collected and donated to the ELCA Outreach Center. Howard said she hopes to choose a different local non-profit recipient each year. This year, items collected will be presented to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.