HOLIDAY WEEKEND EVENT

Bike parade held in Paddock Lake

PADDOCK LAKE -- Dozens of bike riders young and old, along with golf cart operators took to the streets in a procession that lasted just over half an hour Sunday morning in one of many celebrations taking place in Kenosha County over the Fourth of July weekend.

The 2022 Paddock Lake Bike Parade, which began at at McAlonan Park at 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets, included candy of all kinds tossed from golf carts to younger spectators, who scooped them up by the bag full.

The family friendly event has become a community tradition and one which culminated with a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and lemonade at Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave., following the event.

