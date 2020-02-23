Bill to prevent sexual assault testing delays appears dead

MADISON — A proposal that began as a bipartisan effort to prevent future delays in the testing of sexual assault evidence kits in Wisconsin but that morphed into a partisan fight appears doomed in the Legislature.

Advocates for sexual assault victims, members of law enforcement and others had worked for years, first with former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and then his successor, Democrat Josh Kaul, on a measure that would prevent backlogs in the testing of evidence kits. Wisconsin had a backlog that Kaul used against Schimel during Kaul’s successful campaign for attorney general in 2018.

Once Kaul was elected, some Republicans in the Assembly backed away from the bill that he and others supported and that the Senate had already passed. Instead, they introduced a new version with elements that Democrats opposed. Those would require police to notify immigration authorities if sexual assault defendants and convicts were in the country illegally and allow student victims to enter Wisconsin’s school choice programs.