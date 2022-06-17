Birdie Baby

Brittany Spaniel | Female | 5 years | 50 lbs | Adoption Fee $375 Requirements: Fenced Yard (No Electric Fences)... View on PetFinder
SOMERS — A Kenosha man is facing more than a dozen felony charges for allegedly entering a convenience store and threatening to shoot and kill…
A man armed with a rifle was confronted and taken into custody by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies at a gas station in Somers Mond…
July 21, 1995—June 8, 2022
The tractor was familiar to the teacher because it is the tractor he and his brother used while growing up on the family farm in Malta, Illinois.
Monroe County reported widespread power outages. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides, causing Interstate 90-94 to be shut down for more than three hours.
SALEM LAKES — The body of a man believed to have drowned in Silver Lake has been recovered, authorities said late Thursday.
A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.
The man reportedly lived with the dead body in the home for weeks. By the time authorities arrived, the body could not be identified through conventional means because it was so decomposed.
The Kenosha Police Department responded to the area of Jefferson Elementary School for reports of an armed person in crisis Friday morning.
The jury trial of the man who allegedly shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 is set to begin Monday.
