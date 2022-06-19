 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcement for June 19

Megan (Dunwald) Sandine and Ben Sandine are the parents of a boy, Leo Benjamin Sandine, born at 9:11 p.m. on May 26, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. He weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz., and was 20 1/4 inches long.

