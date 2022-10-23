 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT

Corey and Monica Anaya Talbert of Kenosha are the parents of a baby girl, Aurora Isabel Talbert, born on Dec. 21, 2021. Grandparents include Jesús and Elsa Anaya; John and Linda Sicilia; and Lance Talbert (deceased), all of Kenosha.

