Birthdays (Aug. 15, 2020)

Local birthdays
Karson Reynolds turns 3 years old today. Karson enjoys cutting the grass on a riding mower with papa, photography and Paw Patrol.
Bradley Peterson turns 11 years old today. A sixth-grader at KTEC-East, he loves reading, cars, riding his bike, building with Legos, playing Minecraft and swimming with his brother and cousins.
Celebrity birthdays
Actor Abby Dalton (“Falcon Crest”) is 88.
Actor Lori Nelson is 87.
Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 84.
Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 78.
Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 76.
Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 74.
Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 72.
Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 71.
Actor Tess Harper is 70.
Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 65.
Actor Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” “Heroes”) is 63.
Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” “Cory in the House”) is 62.
Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 59.
Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 57.
Actor Peter Hermann (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 53.
Actor Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is 52.
Actor Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) is 50.
Actor Ben Affleck is 48.
Actor Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” “Species”) is 46.
Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 42.
Actor Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 36.
Actor Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 31.
Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 31.
Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 31.
Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 30.
DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 30.
