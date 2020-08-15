Birthdays (Aug. 15, 2020)

Local birthdays

Karson Reynolds turns 3 years old today. Karson enjoys cutting the grass on a riding mower with papa, photography and Paw Patrol.

Bradley Peterson turns 11 years old today. A sixth-grader at KTEC-East, he loves reading, cars, riding his bike, building with Legos, playing Minecraft and swimming with his brother and cousins.

Celebrity birthdays

Actor Abby Dalton (“Falcon Crest”) is 88.

Actor Lori Nelson is 87.

Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 84.

Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 78.

Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 76.

Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 74.

Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 72.

Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 71.

Actor Tess Harper is 70.