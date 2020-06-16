Birthdays (June 16, 2020)

Local birthday:
Hannah Lynn Galster turns 6 years old today. A kindergartner at KTEC-East, she enjoys swimming with Mackenzie, Logan, Bradley, Declan and Hope. She also is excited to enter first grade. She spends time making Lego creations for her Disney Princess dolls. Happy birthday, Hannah. Have a great day.
Celebrity birthdays:
- Actress Eileen Atkins (“The Crown”) is 86.
- Actor Bill Cobbs is 86.
- Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 82.
- Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 79.
- Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 78.
- Actress Joan Van Ark is 77.
- Actor Geoff Pierson (“Splitting Up Together”) is 71.
- Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 70.
- Singer Gino Vannelli is 68. Actress
- Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”) is 65.
- Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 58.
- Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 56.
- Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 53.
- Actor James Patrick Stuart (TV’s “The Closer”) is 52.
- Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 51.
- Actor Clifton Collins Junior (“Westworld”) is 50.
- Actor John Cho (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 48.
- Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 47.
- Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 45.
- Actress China Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 43.
- Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 42.
- Actress Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 40.
- Actress Missy Peregrym (“Rookie Blue”) is 38.
- Actress Olivia Hack is 37.
- “American Idol” runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 33.
- Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 33.
- Broadway actress Ali Stroker is 33.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!