Birthdays (March 31, 2020)

Local birthday:
Fallon Rousseau of Kenosha turns 38 years old today.
Celebrity birthdays:
Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” “Boy Meets World”) is 93.
Actor Richard Chamberlain is 86.
Actress Shirley Jones is 86.
Musician Herb Alpert is 85.
Actor Christopher Walken is 77.
Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 76.
Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott the Hoople is 76.
Actress Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 72.
Actor Robbie Coltrane (“Harry Potter” films) is 70.
Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” “Sisters”) is 70.
Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 65.
Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 49.
Actor Ewan McGregor is 49.
Actress Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 45.
Rapper Tony Yayo is 42.
Actress Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope”) is 40.
Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” “Book of Mormon”) is 38.
Actress Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 37.
Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 37.
Guitarist Jack Antonoff of fun. and of Bleachers is 36.
Actress Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 35.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!