Birthdays (May 11, 2020)

Local birthday:
Makayla Jaydin turns 16 years old today.
Celebrity birthdays:
Comedian Mort Sahl is 93.
Jazz musician Carla Bley is 84.
Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 79.
Actress Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 72.
Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24”) is 68.
Actress Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” “Titanic”) is 68.
Actor Boyd Gaines is 67.
Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 65.
Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 61.
Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 57.
Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 56.
Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 52.
Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 52.
Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 50.
Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 45.
Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 42.
Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 39.
Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” “Tuck Everlasting”) is 38.
Rapper Ace Hood is 32.
Singer Prince Royce is 31.
Actress Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 27.
Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 26.
