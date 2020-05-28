Birthdays (May 28, 2020)

Local birthdays
Bryanah Kuczenski of Kenosha turns 16 years old today. A student at Harborside Academy, she likes hanging out with her sisters, friends and pets, and going to movie theaters.
Gemma DelFrate turns 21 years old today. A student at UW-Milwaukee, she works at UWM and is a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.
Celebrity birthdays:
Actress Carroll Baker is 89.
Singer Gladys Knight is 76.
Singer Billy Vera is 76.
Singer John Fogerty is 75.
Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 64.
Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 62.
Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 58.
Actress Christa Miller (“Scrubs”) is 56.
Country singer Phil Vassar is 56.
Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 55.
Singer Kylie Minogue is 52.
Rapper Chubb Rock is 52.
Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 51.
Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends”) is 43.
R&B singer Jaheim is 43.
Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 42.
Actress Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 41.
Actress Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” ″The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 38.
Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 38.
Singer Colbie Caillat is 35.
Actress Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 35.
