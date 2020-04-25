Local birthday:
Hudson Nighbor turns 4 years old today. Hudson loves to ride his motorbike/bicycles, jump on his trampoline, and hang out with his siblings and cousins. Most of all, he loves sports, especially hockey, and he can’t wait to get back playing. Happy birthday, Hudson. Have a wonderful day.
Celebrity birthdays:
- Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 87.
- Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 82.
- Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 82.
- Singer Bobby Rydell is 78.
- Singer Gary Wright is 77.
- Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) is 62.
- Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 60.
- Actress Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 59.
- Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 59.
- Actor-singer Michael Damian is 58.
- Actor Jet Li is 57.
- Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 56.
- Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”) is 55.
- Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 54.
- Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 53.
- Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 52.
- Singer T-Boz of TLC is 50.
- Actress Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 49.
- Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 49.
- Actress Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 49.
- Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 48.
- Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 44.
- Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 43.
- Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 43.
- Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 43.
- Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 43.
- Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black”) is 42.
- Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight") is 41.
- Actress Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and The Furious”) is 40.
- Actress Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 40.
- Actress Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 40.
- Actor Channing Tatum (“Step Up”) is 40.
- Actress Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 36.
- Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 33.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!