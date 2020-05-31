Birthdays
Local belated birthday:

Aiden Talbert turned 4 on May 31. His interests include monster trucks and Lego superheroes. Happy belated birthday.

Celebrity birthdays:

  • Singer Pat Boone is 86.
  • Actor Morgan Freeman is 83.
  • Actor Brian Cox ("Deadwood") is 74.
  • Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 73.
  • Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73.
  • Actor John M. Jackson ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 70.
  • Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 67.
  • Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64.
  • Actor Tom Irwin ("Devious Maids") is 64.
  • Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 60.
  • Comedian Mark Curry ("Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper") is 59.
  • Actress Teri Polo ("Meet The Parents") is 51.
  • Model Heidi Klum is 47.
  • Singer Alanis Morissette is 46.
  • Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s "Good Mythical Morning") is 42.
  • TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s "Total Request Live") is 40.
  • Singer Brandi Carlile is 39.
  • Comedian Amy Schumer is 39.
  • Actor Taylor Handley ("The O.C.") is 36.
  • Actress Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta") is 29.
  • Actress Willow Shields ("The Hunger Games") is 20.
