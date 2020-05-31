Local belated birthday:
Aiden Talbert turned 4 on May 31. His interests include monster trucks and Lego superheroes. Happy belated birthday.
Celebrity birthdays:
- Singer Pat Boone is 86.
- Actor Morgan Freeman is 83.
- Actor Brian Cox ("Deadwood") is 74.
- Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 73.
- Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73.
- Actor John M. Jackson ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 70.
- Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 67.
- Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64.
- Actor Tom Irwin ("Devious Maids") is 64.
- Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 60.
- Comedian Mark Curry ("Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper") is 59.
- Actress Teri Polo ("Meet The Parents") is 51.
- Model Heidi Klum is 47.
- Singer Alanis Morissette is 46.
- Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s "Good Mythical Morning") is 42.
- TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s "Total Request Live") is 40.
- Singer Brandi Carlile is 39.
- Comedian Amy Schumer is 39.
- Actor Taylor Handley ("The O.C.") is 36.
- Actress Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta") is 29.
- Actress Willow Shields ("The Hunger Games") is 20.
