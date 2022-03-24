BKC Notebook: Creighton signs McDermott to multi-year contract

Creighton coach Greg McDermott has signed a new multi-year contract after leading the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.

Athletic director Marcus Blossom announced the new deal Thursday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

McDermott owns a 276-137 record with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons at Creighton and has the second-highest win total in program history.

“We have become one of the best programs in the Big East, a regular participant in the NCAA Tournament and I believe the best is yet to come,” Blossom said in a statement. “This contract represents a commitment of mine to retain and recruit talent, and to win championships. We are confident, under Greg’s leadership, that we will achieve our goals.”

Creighton went 23-12 this season and posted a 72-69 overtime victory over San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament before losing 79-72 to Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Creighton went 22-9 and reached a regional semifinal last season for the Bluejays’ first Sweet 16 appearance since 1974.

Five of McDermott’s Creighton teams have won at least one NCAA Tournament game. Creighton has earned at least 20 wins in 11 of McDermott’s 12 seasons.

“My family and I have called Omaha home the last 12 years,” McDermott said. “During that time, we have been fortunate to have created many wonderful memories and countless lifelong friendships.”

McDermott added that “while I am proud of the accomplishments of the past, I couldn’t be more excited to continue the upward trajectory of our program, in front of the absolute best fans in the country.”

USC's Anderson enters transfer portal

When USC needed a stabilizing force to save its tournament life last week, it turned to Ethan Anderson, a veteran guard and former Los Angeles Fairfax High star who’d spent three seasons guiding the Trojans as their floor general, on and off the court.

But less than a week after USC came up short in that first-round NCAA Tournament defeat, Anderson is on his way out.

The junior point guard has entered the NCAA transfer portal, announcing in a post on Twitter that he's "so thankful to have played in front of the city that molded me."

"I want to thank USC from the bottom of my heart for the amazing ride being on 3 tournament teams and doing things people thought I could never do," Anderson wrote. "USC will forever be in my heart."

Anderson's sudden exit leaves USC with just a single point guard on its roster, Boogie Ellis, whose benching for Anderson in the loss to Miami (Fla.) sparked immediate speculation that he, too, could leave USC.

No such decision on Ellis' future had been relayed to USC as of earlier this week, a person close to the program told The Los Angeles Times. But USC coach Andy Enfield and his staff are expected to meet with players in the coming days to discuss their future.

For Anderson, three seasons at USC were enough to solidify him as one of the program's winningest players of all time. The Trojans won 73 games over that stretch, trailing only Kansas and Baylor among Power Six programs.

Anderson started that run as USC's primary point guard, establishing a reputation as a hard-nosed defender and smart distributor. But nagging injuries followed him throughout his tenure. Back issues hampered him for much of his sophomore season, leaving transfer Tahj Eaddy to take the reins of USC's offense. He never quite recovered his role as a junior, as Ellis took over as the primary ballhandler this season.

Still, Anderson remained a key reserve over each of the last two seasons. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 assists this season.

Even before Anderson announced his intent to transfer, USC was expected to pursue at least one point guard via the transfer portal to supplement Ellis. It's also possible that Enfield could turn to freshman Kobe Johnson as a lead guard option after Johnson improved throughout his first season.

NIT leaving MSG

Madison Square Garden won't host the NIT semifinals and championship game the next two years, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision — ending a college basketball tradition that dates to 1938.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Wednesday night because no public announcement had been made.

ESPN, citing anonymous sources, was first to report the change and said 2023 and 2024 are available for bid, with potential locations ranging from resort areas such as Las Vegas to historic arenas like Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Nothing has been determined beyond 2024.

College basketball's oldest major postseason tournament — and once its most prestigious — the National Invitation Tournament has played games at MSG since its inception in 1938. The entire event was held at “The World's Most Famous Arena” until 1977, when early rounds were shifted to campus and regional sites.

Since then, The Garden has still hosted the semifinals and finals, making the season-ending trip to New York City an attractive carrot for teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.

Last year was an exception, when the whole tournament was played in North Texas with a reduced field because of the coronavirus pandemic that also forced cancellation of the 2020 edition.

Next week, the NIT returns to MSG when Xavier plays St. Bonaventure in the first semifinal Tuesday night followed by Texas A&M against Washington State.

The winners meet for the championship Thursday night.

TV viewership gains

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are seeing double-digit viewer increases over last year.

The men's tournament is up 12% over last year. The tournament is also off to its best start in five years, averaging 9.12 million viewers through the second round on TBS, CBS, TNT & truTV.

The NCAA's March Madness Live platform has delivered its second-best performance ever in live unique viewers and live hours streamed.

The women's tournament on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPNU and ESPNews is up 15% overall through the first two rounds. The second round averaged 474,000 viewers, a 25% jump from last year.

The game Monday night between Central Florida and Connecticut on ESPN averaged 1.13 million, making it the most-viewed, early-round women's game since 2009. Sunday's Creighton-Iowa contest on ABC averaged 993,000.

ESPN said nearly 26 million hours have been viewed on their platforms.

Both tournaments are back to their normal setups for the first time since 2019. They were played in a bubble last year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0