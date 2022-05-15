Bob and Judy Patterson of Pleasant Prairie mark 50th wedding anniversary

Bob and Judy Patterson of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary on May 12. They marked the occasion with a romantic dinner, playing dice and working with their plants.

In July of 1970, Judy, ever the event planner, was planning a party at her apartment, and Bob came with a friend. The couple met and were inseparable from that day on. They married on May 12, 1972, in Pleasant Prairie, at Good Shepard Lutheran Church.

They are the parents of three daughters: Connie (Paul) Kavalauskas, living in Columbia Tenn.; Laura Santarelli-Dziedzic (David Dziedzic) of Hales Corners, Wis.; and Ashley (Alexis) Becerra of Madison, Wis. They have four grandsons and two great-grandsons.

Bob worked at Johnson Motors, Shagbark Apartments and Lakeside Towers, retiring in 2014. Judy worked at Southern Colony in Union Grove then was a home childcare provider, retiring in 2010.

Judy has a strong connection with Good Shepard Lutheran Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, confirmation teacher, and head of the board of education. Bob enjoyed his time volunteering with meals, resident picnics, singing and dancing with the residents at Lakeside Towers. He loved riding his motorcycle and his classic blue corvette.

Bob and Judy enjoy reading, theater, spending time with friends, and cherish their time together in a love made in heaven.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0