An officer was parked near Graceland Cemetery when he watched a gray sedan leave the roadway, drive through a metal fence and down a 4-foot embankment before crashing into a tree, according to the criminal complaint.
The Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Units shut down a drug house in the city’s Uptown neighborhood on Thursday.
Samantha Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Tuesday’s Spring Election to become the next Kenosha County executive.
Three Kenosha County Board races were nearly too close to call, with unofficial vote totals of less than 10 votes likely to trigger free recou…
Voters in the Kenosha Unified School District returned a long-time incumbent and elected two newcomers to the School Board on Tuesday night.
TREVOR — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies caught up with a 36-year-old Salem man who crashed his vehicle in Illinois and ran back …
Kenosha Police continued to investigate gunfire that reportedly struck a home near the intersection of 51st Street and 17th Avenue Monday night.
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
There will be some turnover in city aldermanic districts, which saw at least two incumbents lose re-election bids for the Kenosha City Council…
The most contested races in over a decade will be decided in Tuesday’s Spring Election, which could result in a major shift in community and s…
