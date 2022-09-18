Boxing: Canelo caps off trilogy with GGG

LAS VEGAS — Canelo Alvarez decisively won his third ring meeting with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, earning a unanimous-decision victory in the final bout of their entertaining trilogy.

Four years after the fighters' most recent meeting ended in a narrow, disputed victory for Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs), the four-division world champion left little doubt about this verdict. The 32-year-old Mexican star delivered a comprehensive pummeling of the now-40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1) in the first eight rounds, repeatedly testing Triple G's famed chin with combinations and overhand rights.

Golovkin started far too slowly with no clear strategy to take the initiative away from Alvarez. Fighting at 168 pounds for the first time in his career, the Kazakh middleweight star still had moments of his dynamic best in the later rounds against a wearier Canelo, but they weren't enough to turn the bout against a younger opponent more comfortable at super middleweight, where he reigns as the undisputed champion.

The judges all scored it surprisingly closely for Alvarez: 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113. The Associated Press also favored Canelo, 117-111.

With a clear victory to wrap up one of the livelier rivalries in recent boxing history, Alvarez rebounded splendidly from only the second loss of his career, a fairly one-sided light heavyweight defeat delivered by Dmitry Bivol last May.

Golovkin has said he won't retire after this bout, but the longtime middleweight champion took only his second loss — and the first that was decisive. All three blemishes on his career record are the results of his trilogy with Alvarez.

The bitter rivals embraced and spoke warmly to each other after the final bell, perhaps signaling a thaw in their frosty relationship.

The 32-year-old Alvarez was a 5-to-1 favorite shortly before the opening bell, and he fought like it. Throwing far more punches and taking the initiative away from Golovkin, Canelo largely dominated the first half of the fight while a welt rose on Golovkin's right temple.

Golovkin had no discernible game plan against Canelo's bullying in the first eight rounds, instead absorbing Alvarez's blows and not launching enough of his own. Golovkin finally upped his work rate and made progress against a wearier Canelo in the late rounds, but it wasn't enough.

Alvarez was cut over his right eye in the later rounds, but the damage and Golovkin's increased activity didn't appear to wobble him at all, even while his offensive effectiveness dipped.