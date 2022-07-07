Boys and Girls Club Director of Sports Dave Randall to retire in August

The Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha’s Director of Sports Dave Randall will retire on Aug. 1, 2022, the Club announced.

Randall has served as the director for sports of the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha (BGCK) since June 2018. He previously worked as the head softball coach at Plainfield South High School, and prior to that as the athletic director and baseball coach at Waubonsee Community College.

Under Randall’s leadership, the BGCK sports department grew from 3,000 athletes to more than 4,600 athletes. Over his tenure, Randall has reorganized the sports department to provide better customer service and quality programs for participants, families, staff and volunteer coaches which led to increased enrollment in all the programs. He was also a driving force to ensure that the CYC Park got upgrades that were needed.

In 2021, Randall was inducted into the Waubonsee Community College Hall of Fame. His other honors include being awarded the BGCK 2019 Staff Member of the Year Award, being inducted into the Illinois State Baseball High School Hall of Fame, the ISCC Hall of Fame and the NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame, being named the Chicagoland Hit and Pitch Club Coach of the Year and having coached 18 NJCAA All-Americans, and many more.

Throughout his career, Randall has served as an advocate for young athletes. His work ethic and devotion to BGCK and to the youth of Kenosha have been exemplary. He has been a mentor to many and his influence has made an indelible impact on BGCK staff and youth.

“Dave Randall is the embodiment of a true leader. He acts with integrity, compassion and hard work,” Jenna Hass, the BGCK’s sports administrator, said. “He truly understands that leadership is an action instead of a position to hold. I’ve been so grateful to have worked with and learned from Dave the last four years.”

The impact Randall had on BGCK cannot be understated, BGCK CEO Tara Panasewicz said.

“Dave has been a very dedicated employee and we are very appreciative of all the hard work he has done over the last four years. Upon his arrival, he transformed our sports department, adding flair and a level of experience that positively impacted the Club,” Panasewicz said. “Dave has set a positive example by his excellent work ethic and patience. If you come to the Club on a Saturday or Sunday, or to CYC Park during baseball season, you will always see Dave filling in on the court, on the field, or in the hallways working hard to make the sports department and our programming the best it can be.”