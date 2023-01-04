Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha celebrates 30 years in community

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. The year-long commemoration will honor the Club’s legacy serving Kenosha youth since 1992.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha was founded in 1992 by Dennis Troha and a group of Kenosha community leaders. Their idea was to create a youth organization for the community to provide support to at-risk youth.

It all started in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood with a goal to serve all at-risk youth in Kenosha. For 30 years, the club has enriched the lives of young people in the community by enabling them to reach their full potential as productive, caring, healthy and responsible citizens. It continues to provide a safe and positive environment for youth and teens to learn and grow.

The club offers fun and friendship as well as high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha programming promotes gang prevention, mind and body success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles. More than 100,000 youth have been served by the club since 1992.

Over the years, the Club has undergone significant transitions, first merging with the Lincoln Neighborhood Center in 2000, then merging with Christian Youth Councilt in 2001, which brought youth athletics programming. And, most recently in December of 2021, the club was gifted the assets and operations of Scamps Gymnastics and added it to its athletic programming.

Within the past two years, the Club has increased its tutoring, partnering with Sylvan Learning Center to focus on grade-level reading, and other academic support programs in response to pandemic learning loss.

Generations of Kenosha youth and families have relied on the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha for outstanding programming that supports youth development, healthy living, education and a safe place for kids. Invest today and pledge above and beyond your yearly investment to celebrate our 30th anniversary of turning a generation of success into a legacy of building great futures.

Be a part of the 30th anniversary celebration by helping us reach our goal of providing more programming to reach more youth in Kenosha. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/BGCK30th.

For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha’s CEO, Tara Panasewicz, at tpanasewicz@bgckenosha.org.

Donations to the organization in general can be made a twww.BGCKenosha.org/donate. More information about the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha can be found at BGCKenosha.org.