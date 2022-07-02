 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha launches Infinity Campaign

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha BGCK logo

BGCK logo

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha (BGCK) has launched an Infinity Campaign, which allows donors to sign up for monthly donating.

Funds for the Infinity Campaign contribute directly to BGCK programs such as the meal program, the reading/tutoring program, students’ transportation to the club and youth mental health.

Jason Justus, BGCK’s resource development and special events coordinator, said the Infinity Campaign allows donors to make more of a connection with the Club. Campaigns like these are a way to sustain a relationship between BGCK members and the community, he said.

BGCK’s CEO Tara Panasewicz said they are excited to launch the campaign because it helps BGCK continue the work they do.

“The work that we do at the Boys and Girls Club is ongoing, and as a commitment to our youth, we are looking to increase our support through individual donations,” Panasewicz said.

There are three levels of contribution to the Infinity Campaign. Friend of the Club is $20 per month and provides annual membership to 12 children, and donors receive recognition on the BGCK website. Hero of the Club is $50 per month and provides art supplies “for a whole quarter for tween members,” according to the website, and donors receive recognition on the website and a yard sign. Lastly, for $100 a month, the Champion of the Club level provides two field trips for 12 members each, and donors receive recognition at the “Evening at the Club” event held in January with two tickets to attend, along with the yard sign and website recognition.

Club supporters can choose to donate monthly online at https://bit.ly/BGCK-Infinity-Campaign.

For more information, visit https://www.bgckenosha.org/explore/get-involved/give/monthly-sustainer-club/.

