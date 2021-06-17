Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha members to launch boats constructed in boat building camp

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha members and instructors from ChicagoMaritime.org will be launching rowboats on Saturday, June 26, that club members have been constructing in Boat Building Camp.

The boats will be launched at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center, 5128 4th Ave., at approximately 9:30 a.m. The event is expected to last until 11:30 a.m. and is open to the general public.

Light refreshments and breakfast snacks will be available for attendees. The camp and launch are sponsored by Snap-on and Offsite.

The program was introduced to the club by Emeritus Board Member and co-founder of the Shirley Madrigrano and Natalie Lee Arts Foundation Joe Madrigrano Jr.

“We started the Arts Foundation to expand the opportunities for our youth and donations are always accepted,” said Madrigrano. “The opportunities continue to grow, evident in this boat building camp and launch.”

The boat building camp for members ages 11-17 offers hands-on woodworking skills, problem solving and teamwork, while developing a connection to Kenosha’s waterfront by building small boats. In the process kids learn life-skills about potential vocational careers that don’t require an abundance of screen time.