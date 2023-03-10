MUKWONAGO - Somewhere in-between 5th and 6th period of school on Thursday afternoon, the Indian Trail boys basketball team were notified that their 7 p.m. sectional semifinal game against the #1 seed Kettle Moraine Lasers would be moved up to 5 p.m. with a front of snow coming to southeast Wisconsin.

So all of a sudden around 1 p.m., six hours before what would be one of the biggest basketball games of their high school careers became four.

What had all the inklings of a classic postseason basketball game lived up to the hype Thursday night, despite Indian Trail’s season ending in heartbreaking fashion with a 60-50 loss in overtime in a WIAA Division 1 Sectional Semifinal at Mukwonago High School.

“I thought the kids handled it great. It’s one of those lessons we put into play, control what you can control, and this was one of those that we couldn’t control the weather, but I thought we handled it well,” said Indian Trail Head Coach Rob Van Dyke about the tip moving up two hours.

An open look

Mukwonago’s gym had a very open feel to it, with the main corridor right next to the front doors, which have spectacular windows in its lobby. Instead of normal doors, the gym has garage-style doors that are wide open. Think of something like Hinkle Fieldhouse, home of the Butler Bulldogs, or Phog Allen Fieldhouse, home of the Kansas Jayhawks that has the ability for natural light to shine into the gym.

With tip-off promptly at 5 p.m., there still was daylight left, and with snow starting to pick up outside, the game started off with a flurry of buckets from Indian Trail, setting the tone early.

Seniors Grant Cornell and Jackson Wilhelmson connected on some 3’s early, and Indian Trail was off to a 21-12 lead with 6:23 left in the first half.

But, with tough defense Kettle Moraine was able to chip away, and Indian Trail went into the locker room only up 23-21 after leading by as many as double digits.

With the wide open windows of the gym at Mukwonago, you could easily see at the start of the second half that night had fallen and all lights and eyes were back to the action on the court, and both offenses turned it up a notch in the beginning of the second half.

Stackhouse steps up

For Indian Trail, it was junior Manasseh “MJ” Stackhouse that carried the offense with timely baskets.

Stackhouse led the Hawks with 27 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half.

Kettle Moraine was able to get the game back even at the 11-minute mark, 33-33.

After a Stackhouse bucket put Indian Trail back on top, the game really slowed down.

Kettle Moraine really valued the basketball, and limited possessions in the second half.

A big moment came midway through the second half. Kettle Moraine possessed the ball for over a minute, forcing Indian Trail to play defense for an extended period of time. Indian Trail was able to force a missed shot, but gave up an offensive rebound, having to play defense even longer. The Hawks were able to stand their ground and make a stand again, but as soon as they claimed possession, a traveling call gave the basketball back to the Lasers.

Kettle Moraine head coach Trevon Hughes knows a thing or two about using extended time on offense to get the look you want. Coach Hughes played under Bo Ryan at the University of Wisconsin, and in his day the shot clock in college would reset to a full 35 seconds after an offensive rebound, and those teams Hughes was the point guard on had Master's degrees of keeping defenses on their heels with long, drawn-out possessions.

Buckets by Kettle Moraine’s Will Stuckey and Drew Wagner back-to-back gave Kettle Moraine its first lead of the game at 37-35.

Stackhouse then hit two three’s in a row to put the Hawks back on top 41-37, forcing a Kettle Moraine timeout with 6:40 to play, who emphatically was pumping his chest as the Lasers called timeout.

After a stop, Stackhouse got another bucket to extend the lead to six, and it was Stackhouse who had scored the last 12 points for Indian Trail.

Kettle Moraine did not panic, was able to get the ball back inside and get to the foul line, and took a 44-43 lead with 2:30 to play.

Next time down the court, senior Jackson Wilhelmson connects on a three, and Indian Trail goes back on top 46-44.

Kettle Moraine ties the game next time down, and we are even 46-46 with just over 2:00 to play.

After a missed shot and rebound, Kettle Moraine again held the ball just past center court, where every second off the clock were going by slower. And slower. 1:00 left. 50 seconds left. 49. 48.

And with every Indian Trail and Kettle Moraine supporter awaiting the climax of the game, or reaching for their nitroglycerin pills, you could hear a pin drop. Or, what Kettle Moraine’s Head Coach Trevon Hughes and Indian Trail Head Coach’s Rob Van Dyke were saying, as they both were assessed for a double-technical.

After sorting this out, and a Kettle Moraine timeout with 9 seconds to play, Kettle Moraine’s Drew Wagner went into the land of the trees, and got denied, and an MJ Stackhouse half court heave fell short, and as the snow picked up outside, no one was leaving early with the game deadlocked 46-46.

Going into overtime, both teams had to feel good about second life. For Indian Trail, it was their opportunity to pounce. For Kettle Moraine, they had to claw back a few times and getting new life was a good thing.

It was Indian Trail senior Kaden Johnson getting the first bucket of overtime, but give a lot of credit to Kettle Moraine for playing their best defense when it mattered most, and being very solid at the free throw line.

Kettle Moraine shot 12-14 from the line in the overtime period. In the first half of overtime, they drew fouls and got to the line themselves. In the remaining two minutes, Indian Trail had to play the foul game, and Kettle Moraine all put the game on ice.

Drew Wagner finished with a team high 25 points for Kettle Moraine.

“I thought we did a lot of things well. Setting good screens. A total team effort on defense. Had a lot of open looks that set ourselves up. A lot of times this year, these shots have gone down, tonight, they didn’t. That’s basketball,” adds Van Dyke.

Indian Trail finished their memorable season with a 20-7 record, and an appearance in the WIAA Division 1 Sectionals. And for second year Head Coach Rob Van Dyke, that was something he was able to compartmentalize even though the season came to an end.

“Anytime you can play deep into March, it’s a very special thing, I am thankful for this season,” concludes Van Dyke. “Let’s do the right things the right way this offseason, and get to where we want to be.”

Indian Trail still returns a lot of their varsity team, including juniors LJ Dagen and MJ Stackhouse.

When asked about the impact of the four seniors on the team, Josh Robinson, Kayden Johnson, Jackson Wilhelmson, and Grant Cornell, Van Dyke’s message was simple, but very clear and heartfelt.

“Thank you, thank you. You set the expectation high for the rest of your teammates, your classmates, your school, thank you.”