WILMOT - Do you remember the last time you saw a 3-point shot flat-out blocked in a high school varsity basketball game?

OK, maybe so, but how about three times in a row?

That's the kind of perimeter defensive pressure the Central Falcons were dealing with in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday night at Wilmot Union High School.

Outside, a heavy snow pelted southeast Wisconsin, and the blistering cold mirrored Central's second half - a nearly 10-minute stretch where Whitnall went on a 16-0 run and Central was as cold as the Frank Bucci Field turf.

Up 44-39, Central gave up a devastating 16-0 run over the next 8 minutes of clock where the Falcons didn't make one field goal, and second-seeded Whitnall ran away with a 62-52 victory.

"Whitnall played really well," Central head coach James Hyllberg said. "Their three guards are very hard to stop - they can dribble, they can penetrate, they can shoot."

"We need to shoot better than that. We had a couple in and outs, a couple turnovers, and then they came down and just didn't miss. They made a quick run, and just, yeah, guys played hard and it wasn't

Central led, 33-30, at the half, but was only able to muster 19 second-half points.

Whitnall sophomore Jack Lutz, who led all scorers with 26 points, took over in the second half, and the "other" Falcons were able to collectively figure out a way to slow down Central sophomore Elijah Griffin, who really couldn't miss in the first half.

Griffin led the Falcons with 23 points but was the only Central player in double figures. Whitnall held him to 10 points in the second half, four of which came on a four-point play where Griffin made a 3-pointer and a free throw.

The four-point play ignited the capacity crowd, and led to an 8-0 Central run and a comfortable five-point lead.

But then Whitnall flipped a switch.

Three blocked 3-point attempts, along with a couple steals, led to back-breaking triples from Lutz, who scored 17 of his 26 in the second half, and a corner three from Nate Baake, whose shot gave Whitnall the lead for good at the 7-minute mark.

The lead ballooned to 55-44 before Central finally showed some life with two free throws from Griffin. A corner triple from Carson Schultz cut the Whitnall lead to 55-48 with 1:46 to play, but it was all Whitnall from there.

Whitnall made 9-of-10 free throws in the second half, including a perfect 6-for-6 from Austin Herro, Lutz and Myles Herro in the final two minutes.

The three-headed guard monster of Austin and Myles Herro and Lutz combined for 48 of the Falcons' 62 points, and they dominated the final 10 minutes of action.