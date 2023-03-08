Currently in the landscape of high school boys basketball in Kenosha County, the Central Falcons are king.

You're talking about six regional championships in eight years under Lance Middle School Principal James Hyllberg, two state tournament appearances (2018, 2022) and COUNTLESS big games.

If any team is built for Thursday night, it's these guys.

What's happening Thursday night, you ask?

Well, it just may be the biggest night in county boys basketball history in recent history.

You would have to go all the way back to, well, you can't go back, actually.

In the newer format with five boys basketball divisions in the state playoffs, Kenosha County has never seen three times make sectionals in the same postseason.

The last time two teams made it this far was 2020 when Indian Trail and Central reached the sectional semifinals - essentially four wins away from a state championship.

That year, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck just before sectional finals and officially ended the season early, both Tremper and Central made sectionals, and the Trojans won a thriller, 88-83, in overtime to advance to a Division 1 sectional final.

Oh, what might have been.

This season, Indian Trail (D1), Central (D2) and St. Joseph (D4) will represent the county Thursday night, all from different counties.

The Hawks (20-6), a 4 seed, take on No. 1 Kettle Moraine (16-10) in Waukesha County at Mukwonago High School; the No. 1 Falcons (23-2) battle second-seeded Whitnall (22-3) over in Wilmot; and the Lancers (16-10) face No. 4 Williams Bay (17-9) in the Bay's county, Walworth.

All games will start at 7 p.m. Thursday night. The winners will advance to day games most likely Saturday afternoon.

In Manasseh we trust

The Hawks have been leaning on limited turnovers, strong defense and the 1-2 punch of Manasseh "MJ" Stackhouse, recently named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year, and Jackson Wilhelmson in two playoff victories.

MJ has averaged 21 points in two regional victories, but Wilhelmson has added 19.

They will need to keep that scoring up Thursday night, because the Lasers not only play in the state's best athletics conference, they have impressive victories over Division 1 opponents Arrowhead (24-2), Waukesha West and Oak Creek.

Also, Kettle Moraine split with Classic 8 foe Waukesha South, but beat them by 30 most recently. Trail beat South by 16 points last weekend.

The Hawks will have their hands full with junior point guard Drew Wagner, who averages 18.4 points per game. Wagner averaged 22 per contest as a sophomore, earning first team all-conference. But at only 5-foot-9, Indian Trail has the size and quickness in the backcourt with LJ Dagen, Josh Robinson and Kayden Johnson (14 points in regional final victory) to at least make things difficult.

The answer to defend 6-foot-8, powerhouse-in-the-paint Stackhouse will have to be Kettle Moraine 6-foot-6 senior Joah Bodden. He averages 9.5 points and is the team's leading rebounder.

An interesting note about the Lasers is they're coached by former Wisconsin Badger great Trevon Hughes, who earned second team all-Big 10 honors at point guard in 2010 and played his high school basketball at St. John's Northwestern in the Milwaukee area.

Hughes won a professional European championship in the Latvian Basketball League in 2011.

There goes my Herro