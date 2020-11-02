Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha to operate Scamps Gymnastics

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will add Scamps Gymnastics and Legendary CYC All Star Cheer to its programs beginning Jan. 1.

After 38 years as president/director of Scamps Inc., Randy Anderson will be retire after the transition is complete.

With Anderson’s retirement, Scamps’ Board of Directors was looking for an organization to take over the program, a process which led directors to the Boys & Girls Club.

All programs, classes, instructors and coaches at Scamps will remain and be housed at its current facility. Sandy Brinkman will take on the role as program director, leading the day-to-day gymnastics operations. Current BGCK Resource Development Coordinator and former BGC Sports Director, Jackie Schmit will transition to become the business manager of Scamps Gymnastics, and also continue her work with corporate partners at the club.