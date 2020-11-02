Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha to operate Scamps Gymnastics

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will add Scamps Gymnastics and Legendary CYC All Star Cheer to its programs beginning Jan. 1.
After 38 years as president/director of Scamps Inc., Randy Anderson will be retire after the transition is complete.
With Anderson’s retirement, Scamps’ Board of Directors was looking for an organization to take over the program, a process which led directors to the Boys & Girls Club.
All programs, classes, instructors and coaches at Scamps will remain and be housed at its current facility. Sandy Brinkman will take on the role as program director, leading the day-to-day gymnastics operations. Current BGCK Resource Development Coordinator and former BGC Sports Director, Jackie Schmit will transition to become the business manager of Scamps Gymnastics, and also continue her work with corporate partners at the club.
“It’s been a privilege to provide the youth of our community with an opportunity to experience gymnastics and cheer at both the instructional and competitive levels over the past 38 years,” said Anderson. “I’ve enjoyed the challenge of developing and growing a successful program and working with many great people along the way to achieve that goal. Although it is difficult to step away, I’m excited and confident that our program will be in good hands under the direction of the dedicated and hardworking staff of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.”
“We are so grateful to Randy for entrusting the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha with his business, which he has made the largest and arguably the best gymnastics program in the state,” said Schmit. “I can’t wait to meet all of the coaches and staff and get started!”
The mission of Scamps Gymnastics is to provide children with a safe, positive, fun-filled, progressive movement education experience through the sport of gymnastics, tumbling and cheer.
Scamps began in the mid-70s under the name “Southport Scamps” and was housed at Columbus Elementary School. Anderson became the director in 1983 with an enrollment of 50 students. In 1995, after 12 years at Pershing Plaza Shopping Center, Scamps moved to the current facility at 5711 77th St.
Scamps now serves over 1,200 athletes annually and has produced many state, regional and national champions over the years.
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha (through BGC Sports) serves over 3,000 youth annually through sports leagues and programs alone. The addition of Scamps Gymnastics and Legendary CYC All Star Cheer was a natural fit for both organizations.
The BGCK plans to offer gymnastics to traditional club members, who may not have the means to participate otherwise.
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values and self-esteem.
Visit www.BGCKenosha.org for more information or donate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!