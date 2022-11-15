Bradford athletes commit to play college sports

Last week, several Bradford student-athletes committed to play college sports.
The following athletes signed their letters of intent to play in the fall at their respective colleges.
Front (left-right): Ally Eckel, Volleyball at Middle Tennessee State, Haley Christianson, Soccer at Marquette, Nevaeh Thomas, Basketball at Evansville. Back (l-r): Ava Litkey, Hockey at Concordia, Megan McNeely, Soccer at UW-La Crosse, Keany Parks, Football at Wyoming, Max Strash, Baseball at Rock Valley, Simona Tenuta, Cross Country at Carroll.