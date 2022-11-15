 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bradford athletes commit to play college sports

  • 0
Bradford College Commits

Last week, several Bradford student-athletes committed to play college sports. 

The following athletes signed their letters of intent to play in the fall at their respective colleges.

Front (left-right): Ally Eckel, Volleyball at Middle Tennessee State, Haley Christianson, Soccer at Marquette, Nevaeh Thomas, Basketball at Evansville. Back (l-r): Ava Litkey, Hockey at Concordia, Megan McNeely, Soccer at UW-La Crosse, Keany Parks, Football at Wyoming, Max Strash, Baseball at Rock Valley, Simona Tenuta, Cross Country at Carroll.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert