Bradford, Tremper alumni award scholarships to seven seniors

The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation has announced seven seniors from Bradford and Tremper High Schools have been awarded scholarships by alumni of their high schools.

Bradford High School Class of ‘61 Scholarships

The following four seniors graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School will receive a $2,000 Bradford High School Class of 1961 Scholarship:

Cecelia Quevedo, who plans to attend Concordia University.

Lindsay Peck, who plans to attend UW-Milwaukee.

Kylie Rozinski, who plans to attend the UW-LaCrosse.

Jordan Spivey, who plans to attend UW-Parkside.

In 2016, members of the Bradford High Class of 1961 established the scholarship fund at the Foundation to benefit students graduating from their alma mater who plan to pursue a two-year or four-year degree at an accredited Wisconsin college or university.

Tremper High School Class of ‘71 Scholarships

Three seniors graduating from Tremper High School will receive a $2,000 Tremper High School Class of 1971 Scholarship:

Sarah Bezotte, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.