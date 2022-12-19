Bradley Jadyn Daley, 21, of Elkhorn, faces charges of bail jumping.
A new bakery serving everything from soup to cinnamon rolls has opened in Downtown Kenosha. Run by a mother and son duo, From Scratch Bakery &…
A Kenosha couple has been accused of numerous criminal offenses including maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child although…
A 32-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who was out on bond for previous alleged crimes is now facing new charges for allegedly maintaining a drug …
Grace Stanke, 20, is an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, studying nuclear engineering. See photos from the competition.
A fire that claimed the lives of a father and his infant son in the Wilson neighborhood is now being investigated as an arson, according to Ke…
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
A 43-year-old Kenosha man accused of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl in the spring was charged this month for his alleg…
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault's wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO's $164 billion fortune on Tuesday.
Oh, what a rush.
The Genoa City man who led Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies on a miles-long chase at high speeds is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
