Brandon Deshaun Tyson, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of contempt of court, possession of marijuana (2nd+), and bail jumping.
Two adults face numerous felony charges after allegedly leaving young children at home alone and near narcotics in Kenosha.
Two young children have died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Pleasant Prairie.
The Kenosha man who killed his girlfriend and then hid her body for weeks as her loved ones searched for her will spend the rest of his life i…
Six individuals involved in an extensive illegal THC vape cartridge operation were sentenced Friday morning, and all were given fines or probation.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – As authorities continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that killed two children at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 (Gre…
The University of Wisconsin posted its football head coaching opening just hours after the Badgers' win over Nebraska.
Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit seized a firearm along with illicit drugs from a home on the city’s south side Wednesday.
The Kenosha man convicted of killing three and injuring three others at the Somers House tavern in early 2021 was sentenced to life in prison …
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet alon…
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
