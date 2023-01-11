Brandon Kyle Hamsing, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, and battery.
In Silver Lake, area residents can step back in time to an era of arcade machines, Walkman cassette players, VHS tapes and, most importantly, pizza.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the suspect killed and reported to be the “active shoo…
Mark D. Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 of the murder of his wife at their Pleasant Prairie home, will stand trial again starting M…
The victim was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Milwaukee. The child is in serious condition.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Firefighters by nature of the job are giving to their communities.
The Kenosha Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jada Wilson was located safe, after a social media post Monday night requesting the p…
Four individuals are in custody after allegedly stealing about $18,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Illinois and fleeing into W…
Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo and coach Luke Fickell are in hot pursuit of a transfer WR, who is set to visit Madison this weekend.
A Zion, Ill., man wanted for stalking, criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety in Pleasant Prairie appeared in court Wed…
