Braves sign Cano

The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

Canó, 39, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season. He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor league deal last month.

The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement. Arcia is hitting .252 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 123 at-bats this year. Manager Brian Snitker has said he’s been pleased with Arcia, especially his defense.

The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He was earning a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum in his major league deal with San Diego. He sat out last season in serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

The Padres signed him to a minor league deal on June 10, eight days after releasing him. It’s likely that Canó will report to Gwinnett, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate.

Hockey

Derek King is staying with the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson's staff.

King finished last season as Chicago's interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. He was in the mix for the full-time job, but Richardson was hired last month.

King, 55, went 27-33-10 with the Blackhawks, drawing praise from general manager Kyle Davidson for his work during a challenging period for the rebuilding franchise. The former NHL forward coached the team's AHL affiliate in Rockford before taking on the interim role.

Kevin Dean also was hired as an assistant on Monday. Dean, 53, was an assistant with the Boston Bruins for the previous five seasons. Dean was an NHL defenseman for seven seasons, finishing his playing career with 96 games with the Blackhawks.

Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham also are returning to Chicago's staff.

Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with Heinz, the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise's home stadium on the city's North Shore since it opened in 2001.

The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. Financial details were not disclosed.

Track & field

Francine Niyonsaba withdrew from the world championships with a foot injury on Monday, just when she looked to be a good bet for her first major medal in the 5,000 meters after being forced to switch to long-distance events by the contentious testosterone rules.

Niyonsaba said on Instagram she had signs of a stress fracture a month ago and, although she was almost fully recovered, she missed too much training. She said she was “extremely sorry” to withdraw.

Burundi's Niyonsaba is a former Olympic and worlds silver medalist in the 800 meters but was barred from that event by regulations governing athletes with intersex conditions known as 46,XY differences in sex development.

Those are the same rules that have kept South Africa's two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya out of the 800 for the last three years.