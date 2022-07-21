BREAKING: City bus car crash causes stop light to be removed from intersection

A crash involving a Kenosha city bus and lime-green car with an Illinois license plate caused the stop light to be removed from the intersection by the bus on Thursday afternoon, according to Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time. One person was transported from the accident for minor injuries.
The investigation of the accident is ongoing.
