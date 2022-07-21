BREAKING: High velocity crash Thursday evening near fire station

A call came in to the Kenosha Police Department at 4:54 p.m. on Thursday for a car accident near the intersection of 22nd Ave. and 52nd St.
In the dispatch call, the accident was described as a "high-velocity crash."
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jillian Craig
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today