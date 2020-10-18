Breast cancer Q & A

Questions: What was your next course of treatment?

I was 30 when I was told I needed a bilateral mastectomy because the cancer had spread to both breasts and they couldn’t count the lumps. It hadn’t spread past my breasts and was still at that time considered Stage 1 but with my family history, now they were worried. With the mastectomy I also had several rounds of chemo and felt sick and exhausted most of the time.

Question: How long have you been in remission or considered cancer-free?

I will be cancer-free 20 years in January 2021. Since (I had cancer) I have lost my mom to breast cancer, my other grandmother to breast cancer, and almost lost my twin sister five years ago.

Question: What would you like people to know about breast cancer survivorship?

You have to be your own advocate, ask for second opinions and fight for yourself.