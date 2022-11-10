 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREWERS

Brewers: Boxberger out, Texas' Miller in

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers.

By declining the team option on Boxberger, the Brewers now must pay him a $750,000 buyout instead.

Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 25 walks in 64⅔ innings for the Brewers in 2021.

He made 70 appearances this season and 71 in 2021 to lead the Brewers in that category both years.

Miller, 27, went 1-2 with a 10.97 ERA in four appearances with two starts for the Rangers this season. He struck out eight and walked eight in 10⅔ innings.

