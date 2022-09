Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early

MILWAUKEE — Not even Freddy Peralta's unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants' lineup.

The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday.

Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee's bullpen led the way to a 4-2 victory.

"Just pleased with the pitching as a whole," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "They pitched great. Everybody chipped in."

Peralta departed after walking Tommy La Stella to lead off the third inning of the second game. The Brewers led 3-0 at the time.

The Brewers hung on in the second game because Peter Strzelecki (2-1), Hoby Milner, Brad Boxberger, Matt Bush and Taylor Rogers combined to allow just four hits and two runs in seven innings of relief.

Rogers struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 31st save in 39 opportunities. Devin Williams got his 11th save in 12 opportunities in the first game.

"That was a total team effort out there," Rogers said. "Each guy went in there and did their best. That's a pretty good confidence builder for the pen."

The Brewers are at home for 20 of their last 26 games, a stretch that started with this doubleheader. They're 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and three back of the San Diego Padres in the race for the NL's last two wild-card spots.

"Having all these home games at the end is definitely going to help us with this playoff push, but it takes some good baseball for us to get in there," Burnes said.

Burnes entered this doubleheader having allowed 17 earned runs in 21 innings over his last four starts. But he dominated the Giants and showcased the form that enabled him to win the NL Cy Young Award last season.

He struck out 10 or more batters for the ninth time this season to tie the Brewers' single-season record set by Ben Sheets in 2004. Burnes (10-6) also holds the franchise record for double-digit strikeout games with 21.

The 14 strikeouts were one off Burnes' career high. He had 15 in a 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11, 2021.

"Nothing new," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "That's Corbin Burnes. That was as good as we've seen him. His stuff was carrying through the zone. He was hitting the top of the zone. His cutter was working well. The ball was moving all over the place. It's tough to name five better starters in baseball."

Burnes outdueled Jakob Junis (4-5), who struck out four and allowed three hits, two runs and two walks in six innings. Junis entered in the second inning, relieving opener Scott Alexander.

The Giants opened the scoring in the third inning on Mike Yastrzemski's run-scoring double. Milwaukee's Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth.

Milwaukee took the lead for good in the second game by scoring three runs in the first inning off Alex Young (0-1). Only one of the runs was earned.

Joc Pederson homered for the Giants in the second game.