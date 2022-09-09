Brewers' Peralta leaves start early due to shoulder fatigue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta left the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder after walking the first batter he faced in the third inning.

After issuing the walk to Tommy La Stella, Peralta was visited on the mound by manager Craig Counsell, pitching coach Chris Hook and medical staff. Counsell then removed Peralta from the game and brought Peter Strzelecki in from the bullpen.

Counsell said Peralta likely will go on the injured list for a second time this season.

BROTHER CONNECTION: There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry Thursday in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers.

Brewers left-hander Taylor Rogers and Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers are twins who were warming up at the same time late in the opening game. Giants lefty Scott Alexander and his younger brother, Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander, conducted the lineup exchange before the second game.

“It was weird,” Scott Alexander said. “While we were playing catch, I saw him over there playing catch and it was hard not to keep looking over to see what he was doing. I’m sure it will hit days from now, but definitely a special moment.”

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the last time two sets of brothers played against each other in the same game was Aug. 6, 1977, when St. Louis’ Hector Cruz and Bob Forsch and Houston’s Jose Cruz and Ken Forsch all played in a game the Cardinals won 3-1.

Elias’ records only accounted for instances in which all four siblings saw action in the game. Only Tyler Rogers and Scott Alexander played in the opening game of Thursday’s doubleheader, a 2-1 Brewers victory.

Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the ninth inning of the second game to earn the save in Milwaukee's 4-2 victory.

“It’s one of those things you can’t really explain how cool it is watching your brother, and like Jason knows what I feel when I’m watching my brother,” Taylor Rogers said. "That’s kind of cool, we can share that.”

Although each of the Rogers twins were warming up late in the first game of the Brewers' doubleheader sweep, only Tyler Rogers ended up pitching at that point.

“If I was going to go out in that inning, when the inning ended, I planned on just staying out there and handing him the ball if that had happened,” Taylor Rogers said.

In the first game, Scott Alexander pitched a scoreless first inning as the Giants’ opener and Tyler Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Jason Alexander didn't appear in either game of the doubleheader. He’s the Brewers’ scheduled starter Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Even so, the siblings considered this a special moment. They particularly appreciated the opportunity to meet for the lineup exchange.

“This will probably go down as one of my favorite moments in baseball,” Jason Alexander said.

The Alexanders said this was the first time they had ever been involved in the same game as teammates or opponents. Scott is almost four years older than Jason.

“So we missed each other in high school and things like that,” Scott Alexander said. “That was the first time we’ve ever been on the field at the same time.”

"We need to give him rest and then strengthen him and get him back out there," Counsell said after the Brewers won 4-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Milwaukee won the first game of the doubleheader 2-1.

Both Counsell and Peralta said after the game they believe the right-hander will pitch again this season.

"I already talked to the trainers and they said there's nothing really bad," Peralta said. "There's just a little fatigue."

Peralta, a 2021 All-Star, spent over two months on the injured list with a right lat strain. He made his return on Aug. 3.

He struck out three, walked two and allowed no hits before his early departure Thursday. Peralta's start had been pushed back three days to give him more time to rest and recover from his last appearance.

"After my first injury I was feeling great the whole time and I was excited to be back pitching again without anything," Peralta said. "I had two games feeling really good, but after that I was getting a little uncomfortable."

This marks the second straight day the Brewers have removed a starting pitcher from a game with a medical issue. Left-hander Eric Lauer exited an 8-4 loss at Colorado with tightness in his throwing elbow Wednesday after allowing seven runs in 2⅔ innings.

Counsell said after Wednesday's game that Lauer would miss at least one start.