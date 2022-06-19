 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREWERS 6, REDS 3

Brewers: Renfore rakes in sweep of Cincinnati

Brewers Reds Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe gestures after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

 JEFF DEAN, Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Sunday for their fourth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won five of their last seven games.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh off reliever Trevor Kelley. Left-hander Hoby Milner was brought in to face lefty-hitting Joey Votto, who struck out on four pitches.

Adrian Houser 2022 h/s

Houser

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (4-7) had a solid outing, allowing four hits and three runs through six innings while striking out five. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Andrew McCutchen 2022 h/s

McCutchen

The Brewers scored three in the fourth off Mike Minor (1-3). Andrew McCutchen doubled off the glove of leaping left fielder Tommy Pham and scored on a double by Luis Urías before Caratini’s homer.

The Reds scored three in the third, two of them on a double by Albert Almora Jr..

Trainer’s room

Reds: Put RHP Alexis Díaz (right biceps tendinitis) on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday. ... LHP Nick Lodolo (back) struck out six in two innings during Saturday’s rehab at Triple-A Louisville. The Reds have been without Lodolo since late April.

Moves

The Reds recalled RHP Dauri Moreta from Triple-A Louisville and sent down OF TJ Friedl.

Up next

Corbin Burnes 2022 h/s

Burnes

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.52) is scheduled to start against St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (5-4, 2.62) to open a four-game series in Milwaukee. Burnes surrendered five hits and two runs and struck out eight in over six innings in beating the Mets Wednesday. Mikolas came within one strike of a no-hitter against the Pirates last Tuesday night.

Reds: After an off day, Cincinnati opens a three-game set with the Dodgers at home on Tuesday, sending RHP Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.46 ERA) to the mound against RHP Tony Gonsolin (8-0, 1.42). Gonsolin has already doubled his career high in wins.

On Deck

TEAMS: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Monday

WHERE: American Family Field, Milwaukee

TELEVISION: BSWis and FS1

RADIO: WTMJ (620 AM)

