BREWERS

Brewers: Taking to the field in new uniforms

Blue Jays Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Brewers lost 9-4.

 KENNY YOO, Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers debuted their City Connect uniforms on Friday night at American Family Field. The uniforms are inspired by the People's Flag of Milwaukee, the city's summer skies, grilling culture and Lake Michigan. The hat utilizes the initials MKE, the abbreviation for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, with a hidden 414 behind it - a nod to the city's area code.

The Brewers lost 9-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays in the team's first game wearing the specialty uniforms designed by Nike.

Milwaukee joined 13 other MLB clubs to have worn City Connect uniforms by Nike. Other teams with City Connect uniforms include the Cubs, Red Sox, Marlins, White Sox, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Giants, Nationals, Astros, Royals, Rockies and Angels. The San Diego Padres are expected to debut their City Connect uniforms on July 8.

The Brewers will wear the City Connect uniforms through the rest of their series against the Blue Jays and will also be worn on Friday games and community nights.

