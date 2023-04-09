MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames went 3 of 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Sunday.

Adames hit a two-run double in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth off Cardinals starter Jake Woodford (0-2).

Christian Yelich also had three hits and a solo homer as the Brewers won two of three from the Cardinals in a matchup between the past two NL Central champions.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out seven and gave up one run, four hits and three walks in six innings. Peter Strzelecki, Matt Bush, Hoby Milner and Devin Williams went the rest of the way as Milwaukee's bullpen extended its string of consecutive scoreless innings to 23⅓.

The Cardinals’ biggest highlight came from rookie Jordan Walker, who continued his remarkable start.

Walker singled home Nolan Arenado in the fourth inning and has now gotten a hit in each of his first nine games. Walker tied the Cardinals record Magneuris Sierra set in 2017 for the longest hitting streak to open a major-league career.

Walker is the first player under 21 to open an MLB career with a nine-game hitting streak since a 20-year-old Ted Williams did it in 1939. Walker turns 21 on May 22.

Adames opened the scoring by doubling home Joey Wiemer and Yelich with a drive that went over the head of Cardinals left fielder Alec Burleson and bounced on the warning track.

Walker’s RBI single cut Milwaukee’s lead to 2-1 in the fourth, but Adames answered in the fifth by sending a 2-1 sinker over the wall in left-center field for his second homer of the season.

Woodford allowed three runs and six hits in 4⅔ innings. He struck out five and walked one.

The Brewers broke the game open in the seventh off Andre Pallante.

Yelich delivered a 413-foot drive over the center-field wall for his first homer and second RBI of the season. Jesse Winker and Adames followed with singles before Rowdy Tellez doubled both of them home.

The Cardinals wasted numerous scoring opportunities.

St. Louis put runners on the corners in the fifth, but Peralta preserved the 2-1 lead by striking out Tyler O’Neill. The score was 3-1 when the Cardinals had runners on first and second with two outs in the seventh before Strzelecki struck out Arenado to complete his 14th straight scoreless appearance.

Trailing 6-1 in the eighth, the Cardinals loaded the bases with nobody out against Bush, who struck out Willson Contreras and retired Tommy Edman on a shallow fly to left before Milner struck out Taylor Motter.

Trainer's room

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said the MRI revealed no additional damage for LHP Packy Naughton, who went on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain on Saturday. Marmol said Naughton would undergo more testing in the next couple of days before the Cardinals have a definitive timetable for his return.

Cardinals OF Lars Nootbaar (left thumb bruise) is planning to take some swings Monday as he gets closer to a return. Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) threw 33 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday. Wainwright will have another bullpen session Tuesday.

Up next

Cardinals: At Colorado today to start a three-game series. Scheduled starters are LHP Steven Matz (0-1, 6.75 ERA) for the Cardinals and RHP Germán Márquez (1-1, 4.76) for the Rockies.

Brewers: At Arizona today to begin a 10-game trip. LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 0.00) starts for the Brewers and RHP Zac Gallen (0-1, 7.59) pitches for the Diamondbacks.