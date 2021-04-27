Brie
- Updated
A proposed gas station and convenience store on Kenosha’s south side which had generated some neighborhood outcry has received a green light.
- Updated
A retired Watertown police officer died by suicide after causing the death of his son, according to the Watertown Police Department.
- Updated
Rakayo Vinson, accused of the murder of three men at the Somers House tavern early Sunday morning, was formally charged Wednesday afternoon wi…
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: Mayor, Police Chief issue statements; Three arrested at Kenosha protest sit-in released on bond
- Updated
Protesters detailing a list of demands, including calling for the firing of the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last August, marched, sat and blocked the door to the Public Safety Building Sunday afternoon.
A 48-year-old convicted sex offender is scheduled to be released to a residence in Pleasant Prairie, according to a village police department …
The City of Kenosha will hold a public meeting on the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood early next month.
Friends and families suffer under the rising tide of gun violence in Kenosha; cases up significantly
- Updated
For 22-year-old Romonda Thomas, increasing gun violence in Kenosha has had a devastating impact.
To reward Americans who've been vaccinated, these companies are providing freebies when you show proof of getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio police fatally shoot teen swinging knife; verdict gives hope to Black America; 5 years without Prince
Bodycam footage, details emerge in fatal police shooting of Columbus teen; Derek Chauvin's conviction; Prince honored on 5th anniversary of death. Get caught up.