Briefly: Angels-Mariners reach flashpoint

When the Angels made a late decision Sunday to go with little-used reliever Andrew Wantz as their opener on the mound, the Mariners suspected they might be about to get payback for a fastball that got awfully close to Mike Trout's head the previous night.

The Halos insist that wasn't their intent — and yet Wantz threw a pitch behind Julio Rodriguez's head in the first inning and then hit Jesse Winker in the hip to start the second.

A wild, angry brawl ensued, resulting in the ejections of six players and both managers. The fracas will be remembered by both teams a whole lot longer than the Angels' 2-1 victory over Seattle.

Both teams threw numerous punches in the melee that began when Winker charged the Angels’ emptying dugout after yelling at Angels interim manager Phil Nevin.

The game was delayed about 18 minutes by the four minutes of mayhem. Along with both managers, the Angels lost Wantz, closer Raisel Iglesias and reliever Ryan Tepera, while the Mariners lost Winker, Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford — three of the first four hitters in their lineup.

• The Minnesota Twins must make a midseason change to a vital role on their field staff, with the sudden departure of pitching coach Wes Johnson for a lucrative college job at LSU.

Before opening a five-game set at AL Central rival Cleveland on Monday, the Twins announced that Johnson will work the series against the Guardians through Thursday. The 50-year-old will then return to his roots in the powerhouse SEC and join the Tigers.

The Twins, who lead the Guardians by two games in the division race, were still working to address how Johnson's job would be filled. Bullpen coach Pete Maki and assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez figure to play a major part in replacing Johnson.

Football

Five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is returning to the Carolina Panthers as a member of its radio broadcast team.

Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2020, will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme for seven games this season.

Kuechly, who was known for ability to call out an opponent's plays pre-snap during his eight-year NFL career, will be in the booth for six Carolina home games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and one road game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in his hometown.

Hockey

The Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.4 million.

The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games.

Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 draft.

Tennis

These days, Novak Djokovic makes history just about every time he wins another match. On Monday, the top-ranked Serb did just that at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, a six-time champion at the All England Club, beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court, his 80th victory at the grass-court major. With it, he became the first man or woman to win that many matches at each of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

Djokovic was playing for the first time since losing to Rafael Nadal last month in the French Open quarterfinals.

It didn't all go his way on Monday, however.

With the roof closed because of sporadic rain, Kwon was able to pick his spots with his booming forehand. It all came together in the second set, and even continued into the third, but Djokovic stepped it up and played like he usually plays in southwest London — unbeatable.

Djokovic has won the last three Wimbledon titles and is going for his seventh overall. That would put him in a tie for the second most with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw. Only Roger Federer, with eight, has more.

